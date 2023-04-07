Ric Flair Says Endeavor Will Be More Successful If Vince McMahon Is In Charge of WWE

As you have no doubt heard by now, Endeavor has acquired WWE and merged it with UFC to form one new company. Vince McMahon will remain in charge of WWE and is rumored to be the person who handled creative on Monday’s RAW. In the latest episode of To Be The Man (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that WWE and Endeavor will be more successful if they keep Vince McMahon in control. Here are highlights:

On keeping McMahon in charge: “I just personally hope that the McMahon family… he is still allowed to run the WWE. Because god forbid we have another situation where Turner buys the NWA. That turned into the worst case scenario ever.”

On Vince leading creative: “It all depends on who’s ego, who’s doing what. But if they don’t keep Vince involved and let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him. People say they’re upset with Vince. I didn’t see anybody upset with him. There’s always gonna be people that are complaining about their position in the company because they’re not where they want to be or they think they should be, but that’s not the fault of Hunter or Vince. Some people have a pretty high opinion of themselves that they should keep to themselves, rather than complain publicly, in my opinion.”