Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since Turning Down Sting Pitch

Ric Flair recently did an interview on Busted Open Radio (per Fightful), where the legendary pro wrestler stated he hadn’t heard from AEW since turning down the idea of turning on Sting in his retirement match at Revolution.

It’s been reported that AEW’s deal with Woooo Energy is over, which has impacted Flair’s status as the drink company had been paying for Flair to be on AEW’s television.

“I gave them a finish to that match. They looked at me like I had seven different things….I don’t think Tony (Khan) knew that I was on blood thinners. I’ve been doing all that shit for all these years. I’ve had that blood clot since 2012. Tony, if he asked me once, he asked me ten times, ‘Do not cut yourself.’ What I wanted to do. I wanted those guys to have the same match, but at the end, instead of leaving my laying there like that, just keep me on the outside the whole time. At the end, as Sting is standing there and those guys are gone, I jump on Sting, boom, boom, boom, he does one big move to me, puts the scorpion (death lock) on me, and we go out the way we started 31 years ago. It would have blown the roof off the joint and it would have made me a heel so I had somewhere to go. It’s hard to get the people to get mad at me now,” said Flair.

He added with a laugh, “I haven’t heard back from them since. ‘Ric that’s a great idea. We’ll call you later on.'”