Ric Flair Says He’ll Drink More Water The Next Time He Gets Ready For Something Big

As previously reported, Ric Flair admitted on his podcast that he passed out twice during his last match, which he said was due to dehydration. In a post on Twitter, Flair said that the next time he gets ready for “something big,” he’ll drink water instead of alcohol.

He wrote: “All The Attention That I’m Getting for Dehydration, Which Can Happen To Any 23 Year Old, Is Crazy! When I Get Ready For Something Big Again, I Will Obviously Drink More Water Than Beer Next Time! WOOOOO!”