Ric Flair Says He’ll Still Have A Couple of Beers, But Has Slowed Down Some

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about his recent health issues and said that while he’s not partying and drinking as much as he used to, he still plans on having beers every so often. Here are highlights:

On how he’s currently feeling: “I’ve the best I’ve been in ten years; it’s unbelievable. They finally got it right, I hope, and I say that with baited breath. Sometimes I find myself sitting around waiting for it to go bad again. I’m great. I feel great. I’m back full speed and can do anything. I healed perfectly because I took the time to do exactly what they told me to do and I’m back at work. Thank God.”

On all the health issues he dealt with recently: “They found a blood clot in my leg, which I’ve had for years. But a little piece had gone into my lung and they got rid of that. So I spent three days there cleaning it and I had fluid on my heart from all of the anesthesia from the three other surgeries. Then they fixed me and it was like night and day. The next day I knew I was as good as I had ever been. Prior to February, I was running at Level 7 on a Treadmill – that’s how good I felt. I was gonna have the procedure that I had the week after I got back from Starrcast, but I couldn’t breathe Wednesday night, so we had to go in Thursday. I couldn’t have made it [to Starrcast]. Prior to the surgery walking through a terminal or clearing customs just about killed me when I came back from England after the second surgery. I hated missing it but I heard it did very well and was a success. I was really looking forward to it as I like seeing all of the guys. It’s one of those things that happens but in this case it helped me out a lot to not be there. I feel bad but don’t feel that bad because I finally hope where I’m in a position where I’ve gotten over the hump.”

On not drinking as much: “I’m not doing my thing like I used to drinking-wise,” revealed Flair. “I’m gonna have a couple of beers, why not? I’ve come to realize that alcohol is not what caused the problem. It caused problems with my heart but it didn’t cause the intestine problems.”