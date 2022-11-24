Ric Flair Says He’s Been Invited To WWE Royal Rumble and 30th Anniversary of RAW

In the latest To Be the Man podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), Ric Flair revealed that he’s been invited to the WWE Royal Rumble and the 30th anniversary of RAW. Here are highlights:

On being invited to the Royal Rumble: “I’m gonna be there. They didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”

On the 30th anniversary of RAW: “I’ve been invited and it’s a f**king big deal. Why, because it’s Raw and it’s a big f**king deal. I’m on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years.”

On Aaron Dean Eisenberg playing him in The Iron Claw: “I don’t know much about him, but I know they called me to talk to him on the phone and I was traveling and never got to talk to him, so I haven’t met and I haven’t talked to him. But I’ll tell you this, if they do an accurate depiction of what the Von Erich family went through, this is going to be one of the greatest stories ever told in wrestling history because there was so much damn history with that family.”