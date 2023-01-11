Ric Flair Says He’s Happy Vince McMahon Is Back In WWE

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE last week and said he was happy about it. This was recorded before yesterday’s news that Vince McMahon is once again the Chairman of the Board and Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company. It was also before rumors of a sale started to heat up. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon returning: “Well first of all, it’s not about who I like in that place. I personally love Vince McMahon. So I’m glad that he’s back. I worked for his dad in 1976, I’ve been with the McMahon family for a long time off and on. He gave me life when I didn’t have life. He and Hunter brought me back, we’ve discussed that 100 times. I’ve got all the time in the world for him. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business, and he just said to himself, ‘I own all this stuff. It’s mine, I built it, I want back in.’ I don’t blame him. 30 years of being on TV on Raw. Think about that. It’s unbelievable. I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia, stands there and struts down that aisle and says, ‘I’m back.’ The place would go crazy [laughs]. I guarantee you, that will be a rating [laughs]. I know I wouldn’t miss it.”

On Vince appearing on the 30th anniversary of RAW: “Why not? He owns the company. I think it’d be tremendous. I mean if you had Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, I don’t even know what they’re doing with me, but I’m insignificant compared to those guys. If they’re there for the show, unless The Rock is coming, man, what a show. But I think, 30 years, I believe whole-heartedly that Vince should be there and should get the recognition for the 30 years that he’s been busting his ass [and] producing that show.”

On changes to the board of directors: “All I know is that he sounds [like] he can do anything he wants to do if he can do if he can fire two people off the board of directors and replace with my pals, George and Michelle. I love Michelle Wilson [laughs]. Michelle and George know the business. I don’t even know who they appointed in their place, but they’ve been with the company for 20 years. Michelle, I can tell you, in my opinion, is as good a person, lives and dies for the company, and she’s intelligent, and she’s a beautiful, nice woman, who legitimately cares about people [and] goes out of her way to be nice. I know she’s a huge addition. George, I don’t know that well. But I got so much respect for Michelle Wilson. She can’t do anything but help. She’s great. Do you even know the guys who got fired? But what did he know about wrestling? That’s my answer. What do the two people that got fired know about wrestling? This goes on in business everywhere. I don’t know how in the hell people know nothing about wrestling and get on a board of directors, to be in an appointed position and say yes or say no. Michelle and George, they’ll express their opinion. I know it. I’ve heard it. That’s one of the reasons they probably were gone for a while [laughs], said something that someone didn’t want to hear.”