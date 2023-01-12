wrestling / News
Ric Flair Says He’s Never Heard Of PWG, Says WWE Would Never Promote Another Company
January 12, 2023
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about AEW promoting Pro Wrestling Guerrilla by having the Jericho Appreciation Society appear at Battle of Los Angeles. He said he never heard of PWG and WWE would never help another company like that.
He said: “No. Because they’re the WWE [laughs]. Why would they endorse something else? I mean, I get it. First of all, I’m the first to say I don’t know everything, but I’ve never heard of the company you’re talking about. They may never have heard of me, but I don’t think that’s the case [laughs]. Right now, I’m focused on the fact that two hours of Flair is worth more than two hours of live TV [in reference to his ‘To Be The Man’ Peacock documentary].”
