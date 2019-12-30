Ric Flair Says It’s Rewarding That Kids Today Know Who He Is

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about how WWE uses legends and how he’s grateful that fans today are aware of who he is. Here are highlights:

On his returns to WWE TV: “It goes back to what I’ve been saying forever – when we went back to the [Raw Reunion] – the market bares time and space for the older guys and Legends. The company recognizes that and for me, I can’t get enough. We got a good rating but I wish we had more TV time. It’s a great feeling and rewarding to know that kids five-year olds know who we are. It’s gone from their grandparents to parents to them. They know who you are, admire you and respect you. It’s very rewarding.”

On playing the heel for Crown Jewel: “I like that role. That’s my favorite role. Vince always said that you can’t make people mad, but it’s wrestling, I can do anything I wanna do. That’s a gift of being Ric Flair. Everybody loves the good guy vs. bad guy. I don’t care how wrestling has evolved – everyone likes a good guy vs. bad guy.”

On the flight issues from Crown Jewel: “I didn’t know what to think of it because I wasn’t aware until I landed in Tampa. Then of course it was everywhere but we had no idea when flying back. We didn’t have WiFi on the plane and our flight was re-routed because of a storm. We had to make two stops to refuel so what was a 13-hour flight turned into an 18-hour flight. Truthfully, I was glad to be home. As usual, and I hate to say this, but people come up with scenarios that want to paint the company bad. That’s the nature of media these days. I do understand their frustration in being delayed because we were in Afghanistan at [Tribute for the] Troops in 2007 and we got delayed a day-and-a-half because of mechanical. I’ve seen Vince upset before but not nearly as upset as he was that day because we had to be back for Raw. We got back in The States eight hours before we were supposed to be at the arena.”

On Hulk Hogan’s incident with a fan: “There was this guy who came over and was very overbearing. I’d rather put him in his spot. I’m really good at telling off people that are making me uncomfortable. That’s when I’m the best heel in the business – when I’m in the bar. Unfortunately, he didn’t say anything to me walking out and I left Hulk down there. He was more interested, I think, in getting Hulk’s attention than mine and Hulk just used my line [laughs]. Nobody likes being told in the company of their friends that you’ve had the company of their wife [laughs] or enjoyed that moment that he probably hasn’t in a year.”