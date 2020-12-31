Ric Flair Says Shawn Michaels Is the Greatest Worker Of All Time

In an interview with WWE UK (via Inside the Ropes, Ric Flair said that Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker in the history of wrestling and it’s not something that can be argued.

He said: “It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him. He carried me in my farewell retirement match, no matter how many people want to think I was holding up my end of it, I was trying to get through it. At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did. I’ve looked back and actually had time the past couple of years to watch some of Shawn’s matches that he had while I was at WCW and Shawn just is a class act. For my money, in the ring, I’d put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves. I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody better.“