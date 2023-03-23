wrestling / News
Ric Flair Says Sting Stole The Show At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair praised Sting for his performance on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, saying the Icon ‘stole the show’.
He wrote: “Sting, You Are An American Treasure! At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You @TonyKhan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!”
