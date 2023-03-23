wrestling / News

Ric Flair Says Sting Stole The Show At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy Sting Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair praised Sting for his performance on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, saying the Icon ‘stole the show’.

He wrote: “Sting, You Are An American Treasure! At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You @TonyKhan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Sting, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading