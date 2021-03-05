Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Carried Him At Wrestlemania X-8

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about his match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania X-8 and noted that the Phenom carried him through the match. Here are highlights:

On his match with Undertaker at Wrestlemania X-8: “Mark carried me, but we did have a hell of a match. I eventually got comfortable, and that turned out to be a hell of a match. I think everyone liked it. I mean, once again I’m like 59 in 2008, so in 2002 I’m what, 54? I don’t know. But we did have a hell of a match, it was just great. Once again, Mark carried me.”

On their conversations about the match and relating to the Undertaker’s lack of confidence: “We discussed [the match recently] because after The Last Ride, he talks a lot about his insecurities. His were around his physical stuff. He had health problems, you know, bad bad and all that, which caused him to be insecure. Mine was all mental. We share that in common. Self-confidence, whether it’s your body holding up or your mind being able to do it and being able to perform at the level that everybody thinks you can, it doesn’t matter how many times Hunter would say to me, ‘Goddamnit, you’re Ric Flair. Go out there and just be yourself.’ It goes in one ear and out the other. You shake your head yes and you walk through the curtain and it’s just not there. I think that’s just due to being beaten down for so long. But I still really enjoyed the time [with Evolution], you know, they’re such great guys, Randy, Hunter, and Dave.”

On how much Evolution would party: “Hunter doesn’t drink at all, so I’d drink and Hunter would eat a steak. Randy doesn’t drink much at all, maybe a couple drinks. Dave, I would get to come out once in a while, but those guys were so attentive to their physiques. The drinking thing just was starting to wind down with the guys, and those guys put so much time in the gym. To look like that, you gotta work hard. The drinking wasn’t really a part of it. I got all of them to come out one night or another, but not Hunter. I’ve seen Hunter maybe have one glass of wine. Hunter would spend more money on food at the bar than I would spend on booze. The guy would eat six New York strip a day, I’m telling ya!”