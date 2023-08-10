Ric Flair Says Working Under Eric Bischoff In WCW Was ‘The Worst’

Ric Flair is famously not a fan of his time working with Eric Bischoff in WCW, and he talked about it in a recent interview. Flair appeared on This Past Weekend and during the discussion he talked about being in WCW at that time and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working in WCW under eric Bischoff: “Hated it. The worst. Well, I was out of sight, out of mind. It didn’t work. He kept trying to lose me. He thought if he could take me off TV and bury me, he forgot where I’d been for 20 years, 25 years before I met him. You don’t lose 25 years of being a man and then all of a sudden have some dipshit try and put you in the back of the pack. He beat my brains out, though. That was a big-time loss of self-confidence, period, in my life.”

On if the business was as political as when he first started: “No. When I got in the business, you were either good or you were bad. And if you were bad and they don’t like you, they beat you up really. Beat you up right in the ring if they could. Now it’s so political. It’s awful. Jesus.

“It used to be when you enjoyed it the most. And when I enjoyed it the most is when you were there, because you were that much better than the next guy or the woman with it. Now you can be better than anybody, but it’s all… it’s sad, but you either accept it or you don’t be part of it. I’d rather be part of it and accept it. And I don’t talk about it, and I’m not talking about any individuals. I’m just addressing the reality of our business now. It’s very political.”