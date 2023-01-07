Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Says It’s Wrestlers’ Fault They Don’t Have A Union

In the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair said that wrestling is an insensitive business, discussing how the NFL reacted to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game last Monday and the game was immediately called off.

Flair said: “The other night we witnessed a real tragedy with a football player, and the NFL made the most awesome call I’ve ever seen watching the NFL. They stopped the game .. and they actually gave that young man so much respect and his family, and they made themselves look good. In our business, when guys are jumping off a goddamn top rope on tables, ladders, chairs, somebody gets hurt, show goes on. It’s the most insensitive business in the world.”

The topic of a union was brought up and Flair spoke about why he thinks there isn’t one. He said: “We would’ve been replaced, number one. Then blackballed, number two. Don’t think you can’t be replaced. Everybody could be replaced. It’s our own fault we don’t have that. But I mean, it’s not one person that makes these decisions. We have ourselves to blame for it.“