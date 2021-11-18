wrestling / News

Ric Flair Says WWE Has Decided To Erase His Legacy, Wants His Belts Back

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair WrestleMania 24

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair called out WWE for ‘erasing’ his legacy and noted that he wants two of his World Championship belts returned. They include the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title and the WWF title.

He wrote: “Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading