Ric Flair Says WWE Has Decided To Erase His Legacy, Wants His Belts Back

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair called out WWE for ‘erasing’ his legacy and noted that he wants two of his World Championship belts returned. They include the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title and the WWF title.

He wrote: “Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!”