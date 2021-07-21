Ric Flair Sends Message to Gable Steveson Before Olympics and Tells Him to Come to WWE With a Gold Medal

– NCAA Division I wrestling champion Gable Steveson shared a video this week of Ric Flair giving him a shoutout before he competes at this year’s Olympic Games. You can check out that clip below.

Steveson wrote in the caption, “My man @RicFlairNatrBoy with the shout before I compete at the Olympics. Thanks for the love Legend.” Meanwhile, Ric Flair said in the clip:

“Gable, God dang-it kick some ass, man! You’re coming back with a gold medal! Coming to the WWE! *Wooo* Looking only as you can look. Next time I see you, it will be limousine ridin’ and jet flyin’ Gable Stevenson, Olympic Gold Medalist, Heavyweight Champion of the world! Bring it, my friend. We’ll all be watching. Knock ’em dead, my best to you and your Olympic teammates. Go USA! Wooo! Go Gable Steveson, my man! Remember, Gable, to be the man, *Wooo*, you gotta beat the man! And right now, you are the man! Wooo!”

Steveson made an appearance at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver earlier this year and has spoken about wanting to pursue a career in the wrestling business and WWE in the past.