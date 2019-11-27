wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair Set For WWE Starrcade, Impact Throwback Throwdown Highlights, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings
– In addition to the two matches that were announced last night, it seems Ric Flair will be a part of WWE Starrcade this Sunday. The Infinite Energy Center is promoting Flair for an appearance on The Kevin Owens Show. Here’s the updated lineup:
*The Kevin Owens Show ft. Ric Flair
*Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
*Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was a Throwback Throwdown special:
– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW 2019 World Tag League:
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (7-1): 14 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (7-1): 14 pts
EVIL & SANADA (6-1): 12 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (5-3): 10 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (5-2): 10 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (5-3): 10 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (5-3): 10 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-5): 8 pts
Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (4-5): 8 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-4): 6 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (3-5): 6 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-6): 6 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-5): 4 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-5): 4 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-5): 4 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-8): 2 pts
