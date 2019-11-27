Various News: Ric Flair Set For WWE Starrcade, Impact Throwback Throwdown Highlights, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings

– In addition to the two matches that were announced last night, it seems Ric Flair will be a part of WWE Starrcade this Sunday. The Infinite Energy Center is promoting Flair for an appearance on The Kevin Owens Show. Here’s the updated lineup:

*The Kevin Owens Show ft. Ric Flair

*Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

*Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was a Throwback Throwdown special:

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW 2019 World Tag League:

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (7-1): 14 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (7-1): 14 pts

EVIL & SANADA (6-1): 12 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (5-3): 10 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (5-2): 10 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (5-3): 10 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (5-3): 10 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-5): 8 pts

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (4-5): 8 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-4): 6 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (3-5): 6 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-6): 6 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-5): 4 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-5): 4 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-5): 4 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-8): 2 pts