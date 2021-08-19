wrestling / News

Ric Flair Set to Appear at NWA 73

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair Ric Flair's

Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the company’s 73rd anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair will appear at NWA 73 on August 29th, as you can see below.

The show airs from St. Louis, Missouri on PPV.

