Ric Flair Set to Appear at NWA 73
August 19, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the company’s 73rd anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair will appear at NWA 73 on August 29th, as you can see below.
The show airs from St. Louis, Missouri on PPV.
It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. 🚨
The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. ⚡️@RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase‼️ pic.twitter.com/SvaZi68ab6
— NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021
