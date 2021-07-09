Ric Flair Shares New Voicemail From Terry Funk

Ric Flair took to social media to share a voicemail from Terry Funk along with a message of support for the reportedly ailing legend. As was reported earlier this week, Funk is in an assisted living facility amid reports that he is dealing with dementia, and the official statement from Funk’s Twitter account said he is dealing with “multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body.”

Flair shared a message in which Funk called him and gave him a hard time for never calling, saying, “Hey Flair, this is The Funker, why don’t you ever give me a call? My number… you should have the God damn thing after 40 years. Flair, give me a call. God damn.”

Tommy Dreamer recently said that Funk is doing well, saying, “It started on Don Muraco’s podcast where he’s talking to Scott Casey and apparently they painted him as not being able to put sentences together and having dementia. I told Terry this, and I won’t say what he said about Scott Casey except, ‘He’s full of s***, always was.'”