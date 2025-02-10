Ric Flair made a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), where he discussed Charlotte Flair winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match and the advice he gave her about being booed. Here are the highlights:

Ric Flair on the advice: “I told her (…) you’re not gonna have a friend left, ’cause she just keeps getting better! And her focus is to always get better; does that make sense? She’s never, ever just satisfied with her performance.”

On her appearances after the Royal Rumble: “I watched her interview with Rhea, and then I watched the interview she had with the girl from NXT. You know, sometimes it takes a while to get that but… she just rolls now, and she’s got… she just looks the part!”