– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was forced to miss some recent public appearances due to health issues, including undergoing treatment for skin cancer. Flair announced today via social media that he’s completed his skin cancer treatment and he’s now “cancer free.”

The 76-year-old former 16-time World Heavyweight Champion wrote in the caption, “Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!” You can view the message and photo he shared below: