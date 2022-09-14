Ric Flair Smokes Pot With Mike Tyson In New Video

A couple of WWE Hall of Famers were having a high time in Chicago last night, namely Ric Flair and Mike Tyson. Flair posted a video of himself and Tyson outside of the TAO Chicago nightclub to his Instagram account in which the two are smoking pot. Flair says in the video, “Ric Flair Drip, Mike Tyson 2.0… go ‘Woo!’ on a b**ch!”

Ric Flair Drip is, in addition to the name of Offset and Metro Boomin’s song inspired by the Nature Boy, the name of a strain of marijuana that is set to be launched through Mike Tyson’s Tyson 2.0 cannibis brand. You can see the video below: