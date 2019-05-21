Starrcast Officially Announces That Ric Flair Won’t Be At Event, Refunds Will Be Issued

Starrcast II has officially announced that Ric Flair will not be able to attend this weekend’s event, where he was scheduled to be roasted on May 24th. Their statement is below, in which they state that fans who were set for the Meet and Greets with Flair will be given refunds.

As reported earlier, Flair was supposed to have surgery last week, but it ended up being delayed to yesterday due to complications.

Unfortunately Ric Flair’s medical condition will not allow him to fly to Vegas this weekend. Of course that means his Meet & Greets are cancelled and we have begun the refund process with EventBrite. We expect all refunds to be submitted by the end of this week.

The Roast of Ric Flair will be postponed to a later date yet to be determined. As such we will also be refunding the Open Bar bracelets for the Roast that were purchased.

Ric also had Meet & Greets with the Horsemen. These will be refunded as well but we will have an alternative option available during that same time: put on a real Ric Flair robe, hold the original Big Gold Belt, and have your picture made with the Horsemen against what looks like the old WTBS set. To be clear, the current Meet & Greet with the Horsemen will be refunded. But this new experience will be made available for purchase tonight at 8PM Eastern and offered at a greatly reduced price from the original Horsemen Meet & Greet.

Steamboat will also have an option to get your photo with him against that same WTBS backdrop, with the Big Gold Belt, and you wearing a Ric Flair robe. Again the original Flair/Steamboat meet and greet will be refunded. But this new experience will also be available for purchase tonight at 8PM Eastern.

Of course there is no replacing the Nature Boy but we believe these are truly unique experiences we hope you will enjoy.

We can’t thank you enough for your continued support!

-Starrcast