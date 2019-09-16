wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Still Set For WWE Appearances, Humberto Carrillo Not Happy With Match, Clash of Champions Fallout
– Even though Ric Flair has been fighting WWE over his trademark over “The Man” catchphrase, he is still set to make several appearances for the company. Flair is currently set to appear at Smackdown this Tuesday, as well as the October 4 Smackdown Live debut on FOX in Los Angeles. He and Charlotte will also have a Q&A for Cricket Wireless live from backstage at a Smackdown event in Atlanta, which will stream on Cricket’s Facebook page at 12 PM ET.
In related news, Flair had a cameo in a Tide commercial last night, giving his ‘Wooo!’
– After last night’s Clash of Champions, Humberto Carrillo said he’s not done with Drew Gulak after the latter stole a win from him in the cruiserweight title match.
He wrote: “This isn’t over yet!! I’m not happy with the result of the match!! you didn’t beat me! I will have my revenge… #WWEClash #crusierweightchampion #wwe #humbertocarrillo #mexico #15DeSeptiembre”
This isn’t over yet!! I’m not happy with the result of the match!! 😠😠 you didn’t beat me! I will have my revenge…#WWEClash #crusierweightchampion #wwe #humbertocarrillo #mexico #15DeSeptiembre pic.twitter.com/rDHo52XkpJ
— Humberto_Wwe (@humberto_wwe) September 16, 2019
– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV:
