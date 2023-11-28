Ric Flair on How Strict WWE Became About Blood on TV

– During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about the usage of blood and blading in wrestling matches. Flair spoke about how WWE got very strict in recent years regarding blood. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I didn’t bleed at all in the latter years of WWE. [Vince McMahon] got real strict about that. Jericho hit me with a TV monitor when we were doing the thing with Mickey Rourke and he fined Jericho, I did put my hands up to block it, I’m trying not to. He put 25 stitches on me. He didn’t fine me, but he fined Jericho $25,000. Batista cut himself in a cage match one night and Vince fined him $100,000. When Vince lays the law down, you know it.”