Ric Flair Has Successful Surgery, Expected To Be Released This Week

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Ric Flair had successful surgery today to reverse an ileostomy procedure and will be released from the hospital this week. His fiance, Wendy Barlow, said the procedure went as expected and they are “feeling truly blessed.”

Flair had an ileostomy last year after a health scare, and the surgery was to reverse the stoma. That means that Flair will no longer have to drain his body waste from a pouch.