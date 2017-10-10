WWE News: Ric Flair Table for 3 Running in December, Primo Colon, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan On The Road With WWE, Ride Along Update

– The Ric Flair/Sting/Ricky Steamboat Table for 3, which was taken off the schedule when Flair had his health issues last August, is now slated for a December airing on the WWE Network.

– Primo Colon, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have all been on the road of late but haven’t been used on Smackdown TV. Harper & Rowan have been working live events regularly.

– The Hardy Boys & The Fashion Police each recently filmed footage for WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network.

Credit: PWinsider.com