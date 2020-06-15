Ric Flair, Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Raw

Another match and appearance have been announced for tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Ric Flair will appear on tonight’s show reacting to Randy Orton’s win at last night’s Backlash PPV. As noted, Orton will open up the show commenting on his win.

Also announced is a tag team match, as Drew McIntyre teams with R-Truth against Bobby Lashley & MVP. The announcement for both new developments are: