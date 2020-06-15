wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Raw
Another match and appearance have been announced for tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Ric Flair will appear on tonight’s show reacting to Randy Orton’s win at last night’s Backlash PPV. As noted, Orton will open up the show commenting on his win.
Also announced is a tag team match, as Drew McIntyre teams with R-Truth against Bobby Lashley & MVP. The announcement for both new developments are:
Ric Flair to appear live tonight on Raw
Woo! Don’t miss Ric Flair live tonight on Raw!
After an unforgettable WWE Backlash, what will “The Nature Boy” have to say after his former protégé Randy Orton prevailed over Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever — just as Flair predicted?
Be sure to tune in tonight to see the 16-time World Champion
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teams up with 24/7 Champion R-Truth against Bobby Lashley & MVP
Champions will join forces tonight on Raw as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teams with 24/7 Champion R-Truth to battle their mutual enemies, Bobby Lashley & MVP.
The King of Claymore Country prevailed over Lashley at WWE Backlash to retain his WWE Title after a highly physical encounter. Lashley & MVP were livid with Lana, whose arrival at ringside led to her husband eating a massive Claymore for the loss. Will Lashley & MVP be able to put last night’s disappointment behind them to focus on a victory?
There’s likely no love lost from McIntyre, who Lashley underhandedly attacked before their Backlash match even started. Meanwhile, Truth likely has retribution on his mind after being attacked mercilessly with Lashley’s Full Nelson last week.
Don’t miss this tag team showdown tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
