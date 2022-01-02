Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted on Twitter yesterday, taking exception to a nearly two-year old piece by Erik Beaston for Bleacher Report titled, “Why AEW’s Chris Jericho Is the Current GOAT of Professional Wrestling.” Flair was not happy with the opinion piece article, that was first published May 17, 2020.

Ric Flair wrote on the article, “You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston, Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord!” You can view his tweet below.

Chris Jericho is currently part of the AEW roster after signing with them in early 2019.