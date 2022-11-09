wrestling / News

Ric Flair Takes Shot At JBL, Criticizes WWE For Putting Him In Hall of Fame

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

In a post on Twitter during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ric Flair took a shot at JBL and questioned him being in the Hall of Fame.

He wrote: “I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!

