wrestling / News
Ric Flair Takes Shot At JBL, Criticizes WWE For Putting Him In Hall of Fame
November 9, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ric Flair took a shot at JBL and questioned him being in the Hall of Fame.
He wrote: “I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!”
I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 8, 2022