Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
Ric Flair did not appreciate Chris Jericho’s segment on AEW Dynamite and took a shot at him on social media over it. Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho deliver a promo addressing Eddie Kingston in which he said he was standing in front of the fans as “the Living Legend” and Eddie Kingston’s superior, before accepting the challenge for a barbed wire everywhere match against Kingston on next week’s Dynamite.
Flair took issue with the promo and posted to Twitter, writing:
“Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!
Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook”
Flair previously took issue with Jericho being called the “GOAT of Pro Wrestling,” calling out the writer of such an article on Twitter back in January.
