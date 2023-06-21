Ric Flair Thinks Andrade el Idolo ‘Stole the Show’ at AEW Collision

Andrade el Idolo made his return to AEW at last Saturday’s Collision, beating Buddy Matthews with Charlotte Flair’s figure-eight submission. In the latest episode of To Be The Man (via Fightful), Ric Flair praised the match, saying it stole the show. He also called Andrade one of the best in the business.

He said: “What a match. Unbelievable. He stole it. I texted Tony. They stole it. I don’t know what direction he’s going in next, but man, it’s just gotta be positive for him. He reiterated the fact that he, it’s hard to say top five because there’s so many, but he is for sure in the top ten in terms of performers in our business, without a doubt. If I watch that match back, I say he’s in the top five. But man, they killed it. Buddy [Matthews] did a hell of a job as well. That whole new show, it had a whole new look. To me, it blows Dynamite away.“