– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a potential WrestleMania matchup featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Flair says the matchup could be as big as The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin if it’s built properly. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):

“I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it’ll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I’m not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.”

Charlotte Flair is still currently on hiatus from WWE at the moment, but she’s reportedly expected to return soon.