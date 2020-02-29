Ric Flair Thinks a Charlotte Flair vs. Simone Johnson Match ‘Would be Phenomenal’

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and asked him about the possibility of his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, eventually facing the daughter of The Rock, Simone Johnson, at some point in WWE. As noted, WWE announced the signing of Simone Johnson earlier this month.

When seeing Ric Flair at LAX, a photographer asked him if he thought about his daughter vs. Simone Johnson. Flair responded,

“I have not, but I’m sure it’s crossed their mind. They can see it down the road. It would be phenomenal!”

He added on Simone Johnson, “I haven’t seen her wrestle yet, so it’s hard to predict. She’s got his genetics and she’s got determination. I know that she’s been dying to do this.”

Flair’s daughter Charlotte has been with WWE since 2012. She’s currently scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT women’s title at WrestleMania 36 later this April.