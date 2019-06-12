Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown, which has been criticized by fans online after things seemed to fall apart mid-match. Here are highlights:

On his overall feeling on the match: “Well, my overall feeling is that they opened up hot. I loved it, and I loved the match up until the last minute and a half.”

On the individual performers: “Here’s the deal. Whatever you want to say about anybody in this business, he [Undertaker] is going to be on the Mt. Rushmore if there is one or whatever, you keep hearing all this…you can say no wrong about The Undertaker. He is a talent of a lifetime. Does that make sense? Bill Goldberg had arguably the greatest run of anybody for years and still never had anybody spend more than a half hour with him learning the fundamentals of the business and he pulled it off.”

On if the time off is to blame: “I’m sure that he’s broken-hearted. It’s tough. And it’s not factored around age. When I was doing this stuff, I was still… they had me back in the ring on a regular basis. It’s just so hard to come in and work two or three times a year. It’s hard. I mean they’re making a big deal about Kevin Durant coming in? Try taking six months off of wrestling and getting in the ring. And climbing on a stair-master or an elliptical is not the answer to getting in the ring and going full speed. My hat’s off to Hunter. I don’t know how he does it. I thought he and Randy Orton had a hell of a match. Old school, yes, but old school is new school and it was a heavyweight match. Two contenders going at it. And they didn’t miss a beat. And Randy is working full time, Hunter works twice a year. That’s hard to pull off.”

On if fans that were disrespectful to Goldberg: “Well obviously I don’t like it but that doesn’t mean that they can’t have their opinion. I don’t have an agenda here. […] And I can’t let a minute or two as a result of fatigue define anybody. And it’s funny because if they’d gone one minute more perfect and hit it, everybody would be going, ‘God it was great!’ Because I thought, they got me again, when he hit him with the spear, I thought, ‘Here goes the Brock deal.’ And I thought it started out great. And those same people that are critiquing this are when he was walking along the top rope and dropping on his arm, Taker, were going, ‘God dang, he can still do it!’ Right? What does their opinion mean? A minute and a half? Shawn Michaels carried me for thirty, guys. The only thing at WrestleMania 24 that I give myself credit for is being at the Citrus Bowl.”

