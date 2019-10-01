Ric Flair Raw Graphic Labels Him as a 17-Time World Champion

– In case you missed it, there was a production error during last night’s show. A graphic that played during WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s entrance labeled him as a 17-time world champion, when it should’ve said 16. You can check out a screenshot of the graphic that said “17 Time Champion” during the Raw entrance for Ric Flair below.

#RAWSeasonPremiere is it just me or did WWE just pretend like Ric Flair was a 17 time champion 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X4qGZFyJQl — Dujon Anderson (@DujonAnderson) October 1, 2019