Ric Flair Raw Graphic Labels Him as a 17-Time World Champion

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In case you missed it, there was a production error during last night’s show. A graphic that played during WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s entrance labeled him as a 17-time world champion, when it should’ve said 16. You can check out a screenshot of the graphic that said “17 Time Champion” during the Raw entrance for Ric Flair below.

