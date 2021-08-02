wrestling / News
Ric Flair To Appear On Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty This Week
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair, who earlier today was released from WWE, is set to appear on Circle’s new series Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty this Thursday.
Here’s a synopsis for the episode: Kyle travels to Atlanta, Georgia to visit Flair, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise “The Nature Boy.” After a trip down memory lane, Ric gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW