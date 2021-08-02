wrestling / News

Ric Flair To Appear On Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty This Week

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair, Most Wanted Treasures Ric Flair’s

Ric Flair, who earlier today was released from WWE, is set to appear on Circle’s new series Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty this Thursday.

Here’s a synopsis for the episode: Kyle travels to Atlanta, Georgia to visit Flair, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise “The Nature Boy.” After a trip down memory lane, Ric gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House.

Ric Flair, Joseph Lee

