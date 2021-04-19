Ric Flair To Appear On The History Channel’s Forged In Fire This Week

The History Channel is going all in on wrestling-themed episodes this week. As noted earlier today, Mick Foley is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Pawn Stars at 9 PM ET. Ric Flair will also make an appearance for the network, as he will show up in WWE-themed episode of Forged In Fire on Wednesday.

Here’s a synopsis: On this very special WWE edition of Forged in Fire, four smiths will go head-to-head in the ultimate forging battle. After an all out smackdown, the two surviving smiths will head back to their home forges to build the gruesome Bastard Sword. Two blades will face off in a final round of testing, but only one can rise to be the cream of the crop to claim victory, earning $10,000 and a WWE title from The Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair.