wrestling / News
Ric Flair To Be Next Guest For Broken Skull Sessions
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
WWE Network News reports that the next episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network will feature an interview with Ric Flair. Flair previously appeared on the Stone Cold Podcast on the Network several years ago. The new episode airs on Sunday, April 12.
More Trending Stories
- More on Brodie Lee’s Claim that Triple H Offered to Help Get Him Into NJPW
- Maria Manic Details Incident With Teddy Hart That Led To His Arrest, Says He Choked Her But That ‘She’s Fine’ And That Teddy Wasn’t Trying to Hurt Her
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated