Ric Flair To Be Next Guest For Broken Skull Sessions

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Network News reports that the next episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network will feature an interview with Ric Flair. Flair previously appeared on the Stone Cold Podcast on the Network several years ago. The new episode airs on Sunday, April 12.

