Ric Flair to Charlotte: ‘WrestleMania Will Not be the Same Without the Queen’

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair announced yesterday that she’s at home recuperating after recently testing positive for COVID-19. Later in the day, Charlotte’s fiancé, the now former WWE Superstar Andrade, later indicated that Charlotte would be cleared in “four more days.” Now, Charlotte’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has commented on her status, which seems to state that Charlotte Flair will not be making it back in time for next month’s WrestleMania 37.

Ric Flair tweeted, “Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE.”

As noted, WWE has announced that Raw women’s champion Asuka will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Previously, Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania earlier this month on Raw.

WrestleMania 37 will be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock on the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.