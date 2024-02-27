wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer & More Pay Tribute to Ole Anderson
Ole Anderson’s passing has brought tributes from the wrestling world including Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer. As reported, the wrestling booker and founding member of the Four Horsemen passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Tributes are starting to come in and you can see some below from Flair, Dreamer, Baby Foll and others:
I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024
I watched him wrestle thousands of times
He was great at his job
Heel or babyface
RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024
RIP Ole Anderson. #NWA #prowrestling #CrockettPromotions pic.twitter.com/lJakVnl2xN
— Baby Doll the Perfect 10 (@nicklaroberts) February 27, 2024
Ole Anderson had few peers in wrestling. He was tough as nails, could handle himself in any situation. Brutally honest, which offended some. Endeared him to others. An incredible mind for the wrestling business. I'm proud to say he was my friend, and I loved him for all the… pic.twitter.com/FjPhFFngPj
— NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) February 26, 2024
Sorry to hear about the death of Ole Anderson. One of the major characters in pro wrestling of the 70s and 80s. Excellent talker and great heel.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 27, 2024
Ole Anderson was one of the most influential figures in the entire industry at the peak of his power – booking both Georgia and the Carolinas concurrently, which was insane when you understand what that entailed
"Polarizing" doesn't even begin to describe him
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 27, 2024
Ole Anderson of the Four Horsemen has passed away.
RIP Ole 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VyDzaPPw2P
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 27, 2024
Ole Anderson has passed away at 81.
Famous tag team with his "brother" Gene and later with "cousin" Arn, The Four Horsemen, booked places like Georgia and WCW, created The Road Warriors.
Also, the guy who gave us The Black Scorpion passes away the week of Sting's last match.
— Jim Valley (@JimValley) February 27, 2024
All of us at PowerTown are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ole Anderson. A founding member of the iconic stable, The Four Horsemen, Ole played a pivotal role in defining wrestling in the 1980s. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/xKm8A2cLzk
— PowerTown Wrestling (@_PowerTown) February 27, 2024
