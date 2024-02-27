wrestling / News

Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer & More Pay Tribute to Ole Anderson

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ole Anderson AWA Image Credit: AWA

Ole Anderson’s passing has brought tributes from the wrestling world including Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer. As reported, the wrestling booker and founding member of the Four Horsemen passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Tributes are starting to come in and you can see some below from Flair, Dreamer, Baby Foll and others:

