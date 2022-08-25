Ric Flair On Triple H Running WWE Creative, Status Of Their Relationship After Falling Out Over ‘The Man’ Trademark

On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed Triple H running WWE creative, the status of their personal relationship, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ric Flair on Triple H running WWE creative: “He’s gonna do what he wants to do, and he’s gonna work with people he has a level of comfort with. He’s bringing in people he felt should’ve stayed and were cut for the wrong reasons. That’s what you do. You surround yourself with people you’re comfortable with because you don’t want people to talk behind your back, and that’s 90 percent of the problems with some of the stuff in our business today. We know that about wrestling….if you look at the numbers, the numbers are good. People seem to be happy, and that’s the important thing. I watched last night’s show and enjoyed it. I think Bayley coming back is big. I just like the whole show, and it’s enjoyable to watch. From what I’ve heard, everybody is happy backstage. I think with Hunter, it’s probably a lot more relaxed, and it will be as long as it runs smoothly. I think Hunter has a good support system. He looks at the big picture totally different than other people do, than other people have. I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers. That would be my take on it. As he knows, he worked every day until the day he got more involved in the office. Especially in a title role, the title picture, this is just me taking a guess, I think he’s going to work towards having people who are champions working more dates. That would be my guess.”

On the status of their personal relationship: “Well, I don’t think we’re thick as thieves, but I can tell you this. We had a big falling out over the trademark, ‘The Man’ issue, a big falling out. But I’d be very surprised if I wasn’t in the top five people who reached out to Stephanie when he got sick. Certainly, as soon as I became aware of it, I called her and I called him. He is the first person I called when Reid died. So, for whatever people want to make about our relationship or not, I feel like everybody has ups and downs. You have arguments, you have disagreements. But I can guarantee you this, I will be at his funeral, and I’ll guarantee you this, he will be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say, make of it what they want to make of it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit To Be The Man with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.