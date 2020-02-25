Ric Flair Turns 71 Years Old, WWE Wishes Him a Happy Birthday, Flair’s Wildest Interviews

– Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair celebrates his birthday today. He is now 71 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.

Happy birthday to the Rolex wearin', diamond ring wearin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of a gun, @RicFlairNatrBoy! 💰💰 WOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/EbbjhvGV6s — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

Also, WWE released a new WWE Playlist compilation featuring some of Flair’s wildest interviews in celebration of his birthday. You can check out those clips below.