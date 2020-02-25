wrestling / News

Ric Flair Turns 71 Years Old, WWE Wishes Him a Happy Birthday, Flair’s Wildest Interviews

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ric Flair Ric Flair’s

– Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair celebrates his birthday today. He is now 71 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.

Also, WWE released a new WWE Playlist compilation featuring some of Flair’s wildest interviews in celebration of his birthday. You can check out those clips below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading