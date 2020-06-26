Ric Flair Discusses Working with the Undertaker, How Shawn Michaels Understood How to Work With Taker

In an interview with Metro, Ric Flair discussed working with Undertaker, and how Shawn Michaels understood how to work with a guy that much bigger than him. Highlights are below.

On how he approaches working with the Undertaker: “People don’t wanna see me suplex him off the top rope. People don’t wanna see him wrestle! That’s not what they’re paying to see. When he does these incredible things like jumping over the top rope or walking on the top rope and stomping on a guy’s arm and all this stuff – it’s so apparent that he’s a great athlete. But to me as a talent, I’m thinking to myself, ‘How do I enhance everything he does, from sitting up, where he’s supposed to be dead, to taking the best bumps I can for him.'”

On how Shawn Michaels understood how to work with Taker: “You never saw Shawn trying to take him over with a headlock or have a match with him like he’s a regular guy! That is not what the people are wanting, in this guy’s humble opinion. I used to tell him, ‘If you just go to your knees, then we’re the same size and let me work you over. Taker would go over on his knees so I could chop him, boom, boom, boom. People could believe that. People could believe a shot to the groin, you know what I mean?”