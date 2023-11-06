Ric Flair Was Upset With Paul Heyman’s Recent Comments About Bobby Heenan

Back in August, Paul Heyman took a shot at Bobby Heenan when asked if he thought he was a better manager than ‘The Brain’.

He said at the time: “I’m the GOAT. Screw [Bobby Heenan], he’s dead. Jimmy Hart is still alive, which proves God doesn’t answer my prayers.”

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that Heyman had heat with him over his comments about the late Heenan.

Flair said: “I know Dangerously [Heyman] was being funny on TV, but he was on First Take and Stephen A goes, ‘what did you think of Bobby Heenan?’ [Heyman] goes, ‘Ah, he’s dead. Who cares.’ Everybody goes, ‘That’s to get heat.’ It got heat with me. The answer is, ‘Yeah, he’s the greatest of all time.’ It didn’t get over with me at all. He’s just being a heel. Be a heel on me. Don’t say something stupid about somebody who is the greatest of all time.“