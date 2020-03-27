Ric Flair Urges Fans To Stay Inside During Coronavirus Pandemic

He’s not riding in limousines or stealing kisses and neither should you. Ric Flair posted a new video to his Youtube account in which he encourages his fans not to go out during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I am the king of doing what’s wrong in life. Self-admittedly, I’ve never done anything right. I am selfishly thinking that I’m missing WrestleMania, the greatest athletes in the world performing with nobody there. And I’m thinking that’s making a statement by not going, and that’s the last thing… It’s learning right now that we have to social distance. We have to practice hygiene at its highest, we have to learn how to be self-contained. We have to beat this virus. We have to entertain ourselves. Be it First Take. Be it Get Up. Be it Amazon, Netflix, just do it, please, so that we can go out and enjoy the world as we have for years. God, you know, two years ago, If a bar was closed, I would’ve been miserable. Now, I’m just happy being home and being healthy. If you’re not doing it for yourself, do it for your family. Do it for other people that are lucky enough to be alive. Thanking the doctors and nurses and everybody for all you do. The first responders. And just to end it light…If you’re not married in living with someone or if you are married…having been on the wrong end four times of bad marriages, this will put your marriage or relationship to the test. Because living with one woman in the same house for two or three months is almost impossible! In the old days, they’d have to have an electric fence to keep me from wandering. Now, I’m right here and I’m happy. I have found happiness in my home. And that’s what everybody needs to do.”