Ric Flair Calls Vince McMahon His ‘Hero’, Says He Doesn’t Care What Vince Does

In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about the allegations against Vince McMahon and said that he doesn’t care what Vince does. McMahon was investigated by WWE for paying hush money he had affairs with. He was also accused of coercion in those complaints, and recently settled with Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape. Here are highlights:

Flair on Endeavor owning WWE and Vince having a boss: “I just can’t see Vince taking orders. That will be a strange one for me if someone tried to tell Vince what the hell to do.”

Rogan on the allegations against McMahon: “When he was getting involved in scandals and there was girls that he paid off. I just wanted to say, duh! Duh! You have an 80-year-old savage who is built like a fucking gladiator. Gee, you think he fucks? You think Vince McMahon is doing that for hee-hees and haw-haws? No, of course he has some floosies on the side.”

Flair on his respect for McMahon: “He’s my hero. I judge people by how they treat me and he has treated me like…I’ve never had anyone treat me with more respect in this business. He’s a great guy. I don’t care what he does. He’s my hero.”

Flair on McMahon taking back control of WWE: “He just spends all day…he’s so invested time-wise and mentally. To me, he’s sharp as a tack. He had a chance, took a break from it, but it gave him a chance to look at the product, come back at it, and fix what he thought was right or wrong. To me, he’s entitled to do that. He owns it, he built it.”