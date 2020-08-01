Ric Flair: ‘Vince McMahon, WWE Will Bounce Back Bigger and Better a Year From Now’

– TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on WWE’s declining ratings: “I’ve been watching wrestling for a long time. I don’t pay attention to the competition. So I’m not sure what RAW or the other shows are really up against. I think it’s the whole thing right now. Believe it or not, I do think sitting at home watching, it is fun to watch in front of a large audience. That can affect it. But in terms of the kids working hard, come on. They’re busting their ass. I can’t say enough about that. They are also missing some key players but keep marching on. That’s what successful people do. They don’t make excuses. They have that good work ethic that it will come back around. I don’t think anyone is taking it personal. It’s what is going on right now. Vince McMahon, WWE, will bounce back bigger and better a year from now. The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has given a different perspective on a lot of things, but it’s not due to their attitudes or level of performance.”

Ric Flair on wanting to be on TV and not wanting to sit on the sidelines: “Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that’s huge for me.”

On possibly giving other WWE Superstars a rub: “The thing with Orton is it’s a real life story. His dad and I have been friends since the ’70s. We probably started around the same time. I watched Randy grow up. I was there the day he came up with Dave [Bautista] in Evolution. I don’t know if I would have that same impact on a lot of people. I certainly would love the opportunity, but I think it would have to be one of those scenarios. I’m trying to get me to manage Randy against [Drew] McIntyre [at SummerSlam]. I don’t know. I haven’t heard back, but it’s not because I’m not trying. ”