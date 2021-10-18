Ric Flair Visits Steve McMichael For His Birthday

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair revealed that he visited Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael yesterday for his 64th birthday. As we noted back in April, Mongo was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Flair wrote: “We Have Seen It All, Lived It All, And Have Done It All, But We Aren’t Done Yet! Mongo, You Are THE MAN!!! Happy Birthday!!”