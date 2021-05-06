wrestling / News
Ric Flair Visits Steve McMichael, Tells Him To Keep On Fighting
It was reported last month that Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease has progressed to the point that McMichael cannot lift or use his arms. Ric Flair, who was in the Four Horsemen with Mongo in WCW, visited him recently.
He posted a picture of the two on Twitter and wrote: “Let Me Hear The Biggest WOOOOO For Mongo On This WOOOOO Wednesday! Keep On Fighting The Fight My Friend!”
Let Me Hear The Biggest WOOOOO For Mongo On This WOOOOO Wednesday! Keep On Fighting The Fight My Friend! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0wiqKocHhH
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 5, 2021
