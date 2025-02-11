Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Says She Has Many Matches Left

Ric Flair says he wants to see his daughter Charlotte eventually face off with Bianca Belair, but knows she has a lot of matches left to have. Flair was a guest on Busted Open Radio and spoke about Charlotte’s return, noting that he thinks they’ll eventually see Flair face Belair.

“I think eventually, Ashley [Charlotte] will wrestle Bianca,” Ric said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think they’ve worked once, like in a house show or something?” he said “But I’m excited for whatever! There’s so many matches left for her to have, so many opportunities.”

Flair has a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania courtesy of her Royal Rumble win, but hasn’t yet picked who she will face.