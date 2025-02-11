wrestling / News
Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Says She Has Many Matches Left
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
Ric Flair says he wants to see his daughter Charlotte eventually face off with Bianca Belair, but knows she has a lot of matches left to have. Flair was a guest on Busted Open Radio and spoke about Charlotte’s return, noting that he thinks they’ll eventually see Flair face Belair.
“I think eventually, Ashley [Charlotte] will wrestle Bianca,” Ric said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think they’ve worked once, like in a house show or something?” he said “But I’m excited for whatever! There’s so many matches left for her to have, so many opportunities.”
Flair has a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania courtesy of her Royal Rumble win, but hasn’t yet picked who she will face.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now
- Backstage Update on TNA Contract for Josh Alexander, His Pending Free Agency
- The Undertaker On Why He Doesn’t Want To Reprise Deadman Character Again
- Update on Drew McIntyre and LA Knight Working Together After Royal Rumble